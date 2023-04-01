Swindon's Health Hydro to undergo refurbishment
- Published
Work to refurbish Victorian swimming baths is set to begin in spring.
Swindon's Health Hydro baths will be closed in April to allow the initial regeneration work to progress.
The borough council said it was carrying out a tendering process to bring in the right contractor to undertake the restoration.
A council spokesperson said the project would not only protect the building's history but would also help to make it financially viable.
Cabinet member for culture, heritage, leisure and town centre experience, Matty Courtliff, said it was an important project for the town centre.
"Making these improvements now is estimated to increase use of the Health Hydro by local residents and visitors. A big increase that will help towards the financial viability of the site," he said."We want to make this centre somewhere people will continue to visit for generations to come and the work must be done with the utmost care to ensure its historical value is not lost.
"It was disappointing to learn this week that our bid for Levelling Up funding was unsuccessful, but we remain confident that the completion of the first phase will significantly aid any future funding bid to help us complete the remainder of the refurbishment programme."
The government's towns fund, leaseholder and operator Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) and Swindon Borough Council have all funded the regeneration project.
GLL partnership manager for Swindon Barnaby Rich said: "The Health Hydro has an important cultural and historic role within Swindon that stretches back to 1891."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk