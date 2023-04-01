Man, 45, charged with stabbing 17-year-old in Swindon
- Published
A 45-year-old man has been charged with stabbing a teenager in Swindon.
The 17-year-old suffered knife wounds in an incident in Stubsmead, Eldene, on Wednesday, 22 March, leaving him requiring hospital treatment.
Paul Newman was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent on Friday and was due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court.
Newman faces a further charge of possession of an offensive weapon near Sackville Close, Walcot, on 23 March.
