Flooding causes rail delays between Bristol and Swindon
All rail lines between Bristol Parkway, Bristol Temple Meads and Swindon are currently blocked due to flooding.
The disruption began on Saturday following heavy rain on Friday night that left tracks underwater.
Trains may be cancelled, diverted or delayed by up to 90 minutes, passengers were warned.
Network Rail engineers are currently on site monitoring water levels and major disruption is expected until at least 10:30 BST, National Rail said.
Journeys between south Wales and Swindon are being diverted until further notice.
Passengers are being advised to check before they travel, with journeys between Carmarthen, Swansea, Exeter St Davis, Weston-super-Mare and London Paddington affected.
The worst of the flooding is at the Chipping Sodbury tunnel and all trains running between Chipping Sodbury and Bristol Parkway are being diverted.
