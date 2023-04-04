Swindon shooting: Two more people arrested
- Published
Two further people have been arrested following a shooting in which a man was seriously injured.
A man in his 40s was shot in the arm near Sackville Close in Swindon on 23 March at 21:15 GMT.
Two males aged 17 and 20 have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
A 24-year-old man, previously arrested on 26 March, remains on conditional bail. Wiltshire Police has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.