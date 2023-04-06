Swindon Oasis developers hopeful of 2026 reopening
Developers responsible for the future of Swindon's Oasis say they are committed to reopening the famous leisure centre.
The Oasis closed in 2020. The dome has since been listed and development costs have spiralled.
Owner and developer Seven Capital has spoken publicly for the first time since unveiling their plans to reopen it.
It hopes to submit a planning application to get it open by 2026.
The Oasis closed in November 2020 when operator GLL said it was no longer viable.
Since it closed, the centre has become rundown, and part of the building was listed in December 2021, meaning there are restrictions on how it can be redeveloped.
"Obviously we've had some major frustrations, we've spent a lot of time and money on this," said Seven Capital's managing director, Damien Siviter.
He also said that the centre will open before a nearby housing development does, profits from which will go towards the Oasis.
"It will have to be subsidised in some format by a development nearby," said Mr Siviter
Costs for the rebuild have soared recently because of inflation, and the building's listed status.
"We will be doing maintenance, we do have security on site every day.
"It's a huge site but there is some more we can be doing.
"2026 is achievable, we hope to be submitting an application in September/October this year," he said.
Seven Capital has planning permission for a £270m skiing and leisure complex on the site of an old factory next to the Oasis, which had originally been due to open in 2022.
Mr Siviter denied this scheme was "dead in the water" but said the company was making it "more granular, doing it in bitesizes".
He said priority was "first and foremost getting the Oasis reopen".
