Mixed changing plan at Swindon Health Hydro criticised
Proposals put forward for a town's historic hydro pool have been criticised by residents.
The Friends of the Health Hydro in Swindon have expressed concerns about the upgrading of the historic building.
The plans include mixed changing facilities with individual cubicles in a room used by both men and women.
A spokesman for the Friends said: "There has been no consultation with the Swindon public and no attempt to gauge opinion.
"There is no dedicated toilet or showering provision for the very large gym and exercise area. Gym users will have to access men's and women's toilets and showers via the mixed changing area.
"When there are swimming galas, the spectators will need to troop on down through that same area.
"No proper review has been undertaken of the varied needs of a diverse population," he added, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The plans for the site, on Milton Road, also include an upgrade to the heating and ventilation equipment, opening the public gallery in the main pool and a revamped entrance lobby.
The plans for the £6.5m first phase of refurbishment will be debated and decided upon by Swindon Borough Council's planning committee next week.
A report to members recommending approval said: "The proposal will preserve the character and appearance of the Conservation Area and support active, healthy and safe lifestyles and maintain and enhance this community facility."
The Friends' specific criticisms were put to the cabinet member for leisure Matty Courtliff, but no response has been received.
