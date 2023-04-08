Swindon shooting: Fourth person arrested
- Published
A fourth person has been arrested following a shooting in which a man suffered a serious injury.
A man in his 40s was shot in the arm near Sackville Close in Swindon on 23 March at 21:15 GMT, police said.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and affray, and has been released on conditional bail.
A 17-year-old, a 20-year-old and a 24-year-old were previously arrested in connection with the incident.
They remain on conditional bail.
Wiltshire Police have appealed for any witnesses of the incident to come forward.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.