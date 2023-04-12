Calne: Inquest set for girl, 3, hit by van while cycling
An inquest into the death of a three-year-old girl who who was struck by a van has been set.
Milliee-Ann Rae McKellar was cycling when she was fatally injured in the collision.
She was pronounced dead after police were called to Campion Close, Calne, Wiltshire about 12:00 GMT on 3 March, 2021.
The inquest into Millie-Ann's death is due to start on 18 May, at Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner's Court.
At the time she died, the van driver remained at the scene to assist investigators and no arrests were made.
