Football fan jailed for throwing firework at police before Swindon Town match
A football fan has been jailed for four months for throwing a firework which injured four police officers and a police dog.
Lewis Hill threw the firework towards officers ahead of Swindon Town's clash with Bristol Rovers on 22 January 2022.
Hill, 22, of Latton, Swindon, was sentenced at Swindon Magistrates Court on 6 April after admitting four counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
He further admitted causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
The firework exploded at the feet of the four officers, causing minor injuries, while police dog Ross suffered burns to his nose and has since returned to work.
Hill was tracked down through CCTV and witness statements, Wiltshire Police said.
'Reckless and dangerous'
As well as the four-month jail term, Hill was handed a football banning order for three years.
Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police, Catherine Roper, said: "To throw a firework towards any group of people is an incredibly reckless and dangerous act."
"Assaults against police officers and police animals will never be tolerated.
"If you assault an officer or any other emergency services worker then be prepared to be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law."
Dog unit manager Ian Partington said: "It is pleasing to see that Mr Hill has been jailed for his actions and that offences against officers and police dogs are taken seriously.
"Thankfully PD Ross has been able to continue his career and is performing well as a police dog."