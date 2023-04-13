Wiltshire A350 to close for removal of diseased ash trees
A major road will be closed for one night so that diseased ash trees on the verges can be cut down.
Wiltshire Council is closing the A350 from Ashton Hill Farm to the Bratton Road and West Ashton Road crossroads.
The route will be closed between 19:00 GMT on 13 April until 05:00 GMT on 14 April.
Councillor Caroline Thomas said: "There is never a good time to carry out works" but the planned closure was "the best compromise".
The trees along the roadside are infected with ash dieback disease, which weakens them and can cause branches and even the entire tree to fall.
The council said this presents a serious risk to road users and the trees need to be removed for safety reasons.
Ash dieback shuts down tubes in the trunk that trees use to transport water and nutrients.
Originally from eastern Asia, it had been present in mainland Europe for decades before arriving in the UK in 2012 and has since spread to all parts of Britain, affecting hundreds of thousands - if not millions - of ash trees.
