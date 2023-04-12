Canoe pair smash Devizes to Westminster race record
Two men have beaten a "legendary" 125-mile canoe race record held since 1979.
Tom Sharpe, 33, and Keith Moule, 42, won the Devizes to Westminster International Canoe Race, thought to be the longest non-stop canoe race in the world, over the Easter weekend.
Recording a time of 15 hours, 19 mins and 35 seconds, they shaved 15 minutes off the 44-year record previously held by Brian Greenham and Tim Cornish.
Mr Moule said the reason they competed this year "was 100% to get the record".
The pair, who previously raced on the British canoeing team together, met up a year before the event in London where they decided to commit to the challenge.
The race, which celebrated its 75th anniversary this year, sees competitors travel down the Kennet and Avon Canal until it joins the River Thames at Reading, then on into the heart of London.
Mr Moule said: "I work in the city so thankfully I have a paddle machine and that became my best friend in the winter.
"[Tom and I are] both from different clubs so we train separately a lot of the time.
"Then when we could, we'd meet up and get some long paddles in on the Thames, reminding ourselves of the route and giving us a bit of confidence.
Mr Sharpe said one of the reasons the pair were "able to pull it off" was because neither had "a really bad patch".
"Obviously you have up and downs but we didn't really go into a big hole," he added.
However, he said the hardest part for him was when they approached Teddington, which is close to his club and the finish point of a lot of his training sessions.
"Perhaps my brain or body had already decided that I was near the finish and it could relax a little bit but I still had an hour-and-a-half to go," said Mr Sharpe.
The duo credited their support crew for getting them through, giving them food and drink to perk them up for the last push.
Mr Moule said: "Physically, in the 48 hours after the race, we felt a little bit beaten up but enjoyed the pain because we felt like we'd earned it.
"It was just great to be able to do it, we thought it could be done and hopefully it will encourage others to do it."
