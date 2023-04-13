£6m revamp of Swindon's Health Hydro pool gets go-ahead
A £6m restoration of a town's Victorian swimming baths will go ahead despite criticism from a community group.
The refurbishment of Swindon's historic Health Hydro in Milton Road has been approved by Swindon Borough Council's planning committee.
The plans includes replacing the plumbing plant systems, a new changing area and new gym.
People not in favour of the plans were unhappy over "very little consultation" and plans for a mixed changing area.
Helmut Heib, speaking for the Friends of the Health Hydro organisation, said the changing room arrangements, a large area with individual changing and shower cubicles and family and group changing rooms, presented "safeguarding and equal opportunities issues".
Councillor John Ballman felt that the mixed-sex changing area could be exclusionary to many faith or ethnic groups, and wanted them to be asked about the issue, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Ian Marsden, also of the Friends organisation, said he was disappointed that there would be little information to visitors about the significance of the building to Swindon and its industrial history, and to the NHS.
Former councillor Bob Wright, now a member of the Friends, asked the council to reconsider the design of the plans.
"This is a £6m restoration, you don't get those chance often.
"There is still time to ask the council to rethink and get it to put opening the small pool into its plans instead of a gym. The people of Swindon want the small pool open," he added.
However, listed building consent and planning permission for the project was granted, with two thirds of the committee voting to approve.
Work is expected to last for 18 months until autumn 2024.
