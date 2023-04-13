Wiltshire retirees fear poverty over £500-a-month bill rise
- Published
Retirees living in sheltered accommodation say they face destitution after being hit with rent and energy price rises of more than £500 a month.
Some people living in retirement homes run by housing association Stonewater say bills are now just a few pounds less than their monthly income.
Local politicians Heidi Alexander and Robert Buckland have condemned the price hikes.
Stonewater said it was working to help residents manage their bills.
It said it "does not make a penny" of profit from energy or service charges, and was committed to ensuring no residents would be at risk of losing their homes.
The housing association said it "stands with customers" and blamed the government for creating the conditions that have forced the decision.
Among those affected are residents of Windmill Court in Freshbrook, Swindon.
It is a purpose-built retirement home where all the flats share heating and lighting costs for communal areas, and residents cannot choose suppliers in order to save money.
Some are so anxious they have been removing fuses from equipment like fridges in a bid to cut costs.
Anne-Marie, who has lived at Windmill Court for three years, said her rent has risen from £567 to £1,094 - just a few pounds less than her monthly income.
'No care for residents'
Long-term resident Terence Stanley said: "It's harder when you get older to deal with these sort of things."
He said he's having problems sleeping, adding: "There's no care for the residents at all. They are as far from a charitable organisation as is possible."
But Stonewater said residents have so far been shielded from the worst of the rises, but communal energy supplies are not covered by the government's energy price cap.
David Lockerman, director of housing at Stonewater, said: "We do not make a penny of profit from service or energy charges and are committed to ensuring that no customer should ever be at risk of losing their home because of energy debt.
"We will always support anyone struggling to find workable solution".
'Find better solution'
However, Robert Buckland, Conservative MP for South Swindon, said he was "astonished" about the situation.
He said he was meeting Stonewater's chief executive next week to ask for a better solution to massive price rises for residents.
Heidi Alexander, Labour's parliamentary candidate for South Swindon, blamed government policy for forcing pensioners into poverty.
She also criticised Stonewater for choosing to pass energy cost to residents, when most are living on a fixed income and will struggle to meet the increases.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk