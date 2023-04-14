Tortoise helped by pet oxygen mask after Tisbury house fire
A pet tortoise was rescued and provided with oxygen following a house fire.
The reptile was found in a smoke-filled upstairs bedroom by firefighters tackling the blaze at a house in Tisbury, Wiltshire, at about 08:30 BST on Thursday.
Five fire crews attended the incident, but luckily the residents were not at home at the time of the fire.
After bringing the animal to safety, firefighter Van Dyk used a pet oxygen mask to help the tortoise breathe.
Crews from Mere, Shaftesbury, Gillingham, Warminster and Salisbury all responded to the fire.
