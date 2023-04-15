Wiltshire man arrested after woman's body found
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a woman was found dead in a car park.
Police were called to the scene at Culver Street, Salisbury at around 22:00 GMT on Thursday after a woman in her 40s was found unresponsive.
Wiltshire police said despite the emergency services best efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in his 20s was arrested on Friday and has been bailed while police continue investigating.
The police cordon that was put in place has now been lifted.
Officers have said there is no wider threat to the public.
