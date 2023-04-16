Trowbridge stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Trowbridge.
Police were called to reports of a serious assault inside a property in Manor Road at about 05:55 BST on Sunday.
The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered "potentially life-threating injuries" and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, Wiltshire Police said.
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The suspect also sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, a police spokesperson said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.