Trowbridge Town Hall revamp plans get go-ahead
- Published
Plans to refurbish and remodel a Grade II listed town hall have been given the go-ahead.
Trowbridge Town Hall is set to become a creative and community hub for the town after Wiltshire Council granted planning consent on Thursday.
Changes will include performance and activity spaces, recording studios and a licenced café bar.
The update forms part of a £16m investment in Trowbridge town centre.
Alan Wright, director of Trowbridge Town Hall Trust, said the remodel would offer "a beautiful, environmentally friendly, fully functional building that also respects the heritage of this outstanding town hall".
Wiltshire Council Leader Richard Clewer added: "We are delighted that we can now start to move from planning to the exciting stage of delivery with works starting later this year."
Listed building consent was also granted on Thursday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
