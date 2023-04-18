Trowbridge stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing.
Wiltshire Police were called to reports of a serious assault inside a property in Manor Road, Trowbridge, at 05:55 BST on Sunday.
The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered "potentially life-threating injuries" and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, police said.
Robert Frasonski, 24, of Summerleaze in Trowbridge, is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The victim remains in hospital for treatment.
