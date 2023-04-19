Swindon WH Smith HQ evacuated after suspicious package report
Police are responding to reports of a suspicious package at the headquarters of WH Smith.
Officers are investigating the incident inside the distribution centre for the retail chain on Greenbridge Road in Swindon.
Wiltshire Police said they were called to the site at around 12:00 BST and have supported an evacuation of one of the floors.
Officers urged people to avoid the area until further notice.
