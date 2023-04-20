A36 near Salisbury closed after serious collision
- Published
A major road has been closed in both directions following a serious collision.
The incident happened near Salisbury on the A36 between College Roundabout and St Mark Roundabout at 17:00 GMT.
The crash involved a motorcycle, according to emergency services.
National Highways says it is assisting with traffic management, while ambulance services and Wiltshire police are also currently in attendance.
