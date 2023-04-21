Ed Sheeran invites Wiltshire duo to perform at Berlin gig
A singer-songwriter who posts Ed Sheeran covers on YouTube got to play at the global star's concert in Berlin.
Luke Gittins, 22, from Chippenham in Wiltshire, was invited to perform at the gig on Monday after he was pulled on stage by the star last month.
Mr Gittins performed his latest single "Room to No One" alongside co-writer Ash Smith at the concert in Germany.
"It was surreal and an absolute buzz, I am proud we did it," Mr Gittins said.
He had been playing covers of Ed Sheeran songs for his YouTube channel for many years, so when he was in the front row for Sheeran's show at The O2 in London, the star recognised him in the audience.
He invited him on stage and the pair played Sheeran's The A Team together.
Mr Gittins then received an email from Sheeran a couple of weeks later, offering him and his friend Mr Smith the opportunity to perform their single at his concert at the Admiralspalast venue in Berlin.
After the gig, Sheeran told the pair to "just keep doing what you're doing".
"We are very grateful for the opportunity he gave us," said Mr Smith.
"It was an incredible experience, one that has always been my dream."
