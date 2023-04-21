Swindon boy, 14, jailed after stabbing two other teenagers
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been jailed for more than three years after stabbing two other teenagers.
The incidents took place at the Link Centre in Swindon and in Royal Wootton Bassett, leaving a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old boy with serious injuries.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to three years and eight months in jail at Swindon Crown Court earlier.
He had pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm.
'Awful incidents'
The incident in Swindon happened on 29 October last year with a 14-year-old-boy suffering life changing injuries to his arms.
The second stabbing happened earlier this year on New Year's Day, during which a 15-year-old boy sustained serious but not life-changing injuries.
Wiltshire Police said it is educating pupils on the dangers of knife crime.
Speaking after the sentencing, Supt Phil Staynings added: "These are two awful incidents where two teenagers in our community have suffered serious knife injuries at the hands of the defendant.
"We understand the significant community impact that knife crime is having in our communities, both in Swindon and across Wiltshire, at present.
"We are already undertaking a huge amount of work both on the streets and behind the scenes to get to the root of the problem, which we understand is blighting the lives of many residents at present."
