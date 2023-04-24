Swindon shooting: Boy, 17, shot and seriously injured
- Published
A teenage boy has been shot and seriously injured, police have said.
The 17-year-old was flown by air ambulance to hospital after the incident in Odstock Road in Penhill, Swindon, at about 00.30 BST.
Wiltshire Police Det Ch Insp Charlotte Tucker said: "We are actively investigating this incident with all the resources at our disposal."
There was not thought to be any threat to the wider public, she added.
"This attack has left a young man with serious injuries and he is currently undergoing hospital treatment.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends," she said.
Wiltshire Police is appealing for anyone in the area to check CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage overnight from 23 to 24 April.
Wiltshire Air Ambulance confirmed it was called to Swindon at 00:26.
"We attended in our helicopter and airlifted a patient to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford," a spokesperson said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk