Plans for 275 new homes in Swindon are lodged
- Published
Plans for 275 houses to be built as part of a major new homes scheme have been revealed.
Developer Hannick Homes wants to build on agricultural land to the north east of Wanborough Road in Swindon as part of the New Eastern Villages project.
Local people can now comment on the proposals until 18 May.
The application is for outline planning permission, so if successful Hannick Homes would have to return with a detailed application.
It is estimated the New Eastern Villages project (NEV) will contain 8,000 new homes when construction is complete.
The plot at Wanborough Road covers the site of some abandoned and broken old agricultural buildings just next door to Poplars day care nursery.
According to Hannick Homes' plan, which has been submitted to Swindon Borough Council, there will be no road access to the new homes from there, apart from very small access to any houses built on the very site of the farm buildings.
Instead, as work on the South Connector Road is visible from the gate to the site, the proposals show houses could be built on either of the new road which will run from the expanded centre of South Marston village to the Commonhead roundabout.
The planning application says: "The proposed development will form the southern extent of the new 'village' of Lotmead, and the site shares its northern boundary with land at Lotmead Farm which has received outline planning permission."
The plans are available to view at Swindon.gov.uk using the reference S/OUT/23/0456.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk