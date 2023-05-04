Queen Consort Camilla's life in sleepy village 'bolt hole'
Residents of a sleepy Wiltshire village have become accustomed to seeing Camilla, the Queen Consort, go about her business for decades.
Her life in Lacock has included walking her two terrier rescue dogs, landing her helicopter in fields nearby and even grabbing groceries from the shop.
So what is it like living so close to the soon-to-be crowned Queen?
Neighbour Chris Doel said: "She is so lovely. You can talk about any subject with her."
Although they have lived next door to each other for more than 20 years, with Camilla moving in in 1996, Mr Doel said: "We haven't had a dispute yet."
"Her terriers have been over here once or twice but that's as far as it's gone," he added.
"The last time I saw her she stopped outside the gates and the driver wound the window down. There was then a voice saying 'Hello Chris, how are you? I've come down for a bit of fresh air'," Mr Doel said.
"I just looked at her and said 'Mam, what have I got to call you now?' - the driver looked rather startled as if to say 'you can't talk to her like that'," he added.
Jane Durrant, who sits on Lacock Parish Council, said the village was the Queen Consort's "bolt hole".
She said she did not think the Queen Consort's upcoming change in role would change the "charming" and "natural" Camilla, who "just wanders around the village like a normal person".
Ms Durrant said Camilla's links to the area came way before she married King Charles, and her daughter Laura Parker Bowles was married at the local St Cyriac's church.
Neighbour and friend of more than 40 years, the Lord Lieutenant of Wiltshire Sarah Troughton, said: "I think she will be a brilliant Queen and a wonderful support to the King."
While she thinks most will "be quite keen" to watch the coronation on 6 May, she said: "You have to be aware that not every person in the country thinks that a monarchy is a good idea but it's important to respect those views.
"This country is famous for free speech and we're quite good at it and we're quite tolerant and they [the King and Queen Consort] will be aware of that."
Camilla's links to Wiltshire don't stop at Lacock.
'Great roast chicken'
The Queen Consort has been involved with the Wiltshire Bobby Van Trust, a charity which provides home security services for the elderly and vulnerable, since its inception 25 years ago.
Trust director Jennie Shaw said everybody seemed to know that Camilla, once a founder trustee but now a patron of the charity, had a "great sense of humour" and the fact she can "make a great roast chicken".
However, Ms Shaw said she was not sure if many people knew "how determined Camilla is for her patronages to be successful."
"She is right behind us," she added.
