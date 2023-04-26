Swindon shooting: Man, 40, arrested over Penhill incident
- Published
Police have made a further arrest in connection to a shooting which left a 17-year-old boy with life-changing injuries.
Wiltshire Police said a 40-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder.
The incident took place at about 00:30 BST on Monday in the Penhill area of Swindon.
The victim is currently in hospital being treated for his wounds.
Wiltshire Police superintendent Phil Staynings said: "I would especially like to reach out to anyone who may know who is responsible for this attack.
"I understand that it might be difficult to talk to us, you may be frightened to speak out.
"I would urge you to be brave and contact us with any information you may have."
He added: "A young man has been seriously injured and incidents such as these impact communities significantly.
"There is no place for these criminals in society and with the support of the public we must remove lethal weapons from the streets."
