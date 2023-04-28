Two more people charged over distraction thefts
Two more people have been charged in connection with distraction thefts in Wiltshire.
The thefts happened when elderly members of the public were approached by people posing as charity workers, before their jewellery was stolen.
Beniamin Radu, 22, and Narcisa Schian, 22, both of Mears Drive, Birmingham, have been charged with conspiracy to steal.
Three others have already been charged in connection with the thefts.
Alina Cristea, 21, Denisa Gheorghe, 27, and Patricia Tanase, 22, all of Jellicoe Close, Slough, have previously been charged over the thefts and are in custody.
Wiltshire Police say the charges relate to theft in Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and Essex from 2 February to 7 March.
Three others who were arrested in connection with the thefts have been released without charge, and one person has been released on bail.
All five of the people charged are next due to appear in court on 3 May.
