Decision reversed to restrict autism assessments in Bristol
A plan has been reversed to restrict the number of children eligible for an autism diagnosis via NHS services.
Sirona, which runs services in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire, said it had to narrow criteria due to a 350% rise in demand.
Parents and carers opposed it and threatened to take legal action.
The regional integrated care board scrapped the plan earlier and said it was committed to learning from young people and their families.
Children are currently routinely waiting up to two years for an assessment.
To deal with this, Sirona had planned to limit assessments to children whose educational placement or whose family was at risk of breaking down, and to children in care or on a protection plan.
It would have also prioritised those with "severe and enduring" mental health difficulties, those involved with youth offending services and children with low levels of communication.
Sirona argued that even without a diagnosis, children with autistic traits who did not meet the assessment criteria could have their needs met in schools and other settings.
'Really relieved'
But campaign group Assess for Autism argued that by focusing only on the most severe cases, more children, whose needs could other wise have been managed effectively, would reach crisis point.
It raised £5,000 through crowdfunding to bring a legal challenge against Sirona.
Following the announcement earlier of the reversal, Jai Breitnauer, one of the founders of Assess for Autism, told BBC West: "We are really relieved, we didn't want to go through the judicial review process.
"It's a time consuming process and it's an emotionally laborious process."
She added: "We are just really thankful that for the time being at least, young people who need access to an assessment will be able to get it."
The group sent a "letter before action" or first step of legal proceedings to try to overturn the decision, to both the provider and Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Integrated Care Board (ICB).
The ICB manages the NHS budget and the provision of health services in the region.
Sirona and the ICB said in a joint statement earlier the changes to assessment criteria had been scrapped following feedback from parents, carers and local councillors.
"We have always been committed to learning from young people and their families, and revising our approach if necessary, and we are sorry for any additional anxiety caused by the changes."
'Sustainable approach'
The statement said the decision had also been reversed following the publication of NHS England's National Framework for Autism Assessment Services.
In addition, a further £1m in funding has been allocated to the region to ease the waiting list for autism assessments, the two organisations said.
It is understood the threat of legal action also played a role in their decision making.
"Considering these developments and the feedback received, we have agreed with our partners that we will revert to the previous assessment criteria, while continuing to triage all referrals based on clinical need and vulnerability as we have always done," the statement said.
"We will now work closely with local parents, carers and partners to develop a sustainable approach to meeting the needs of children with neurodiversity."
Assess for Autism said it was looking forward to working with the ICB and Sirona "to help every child who needs an autism assessment to access one".
