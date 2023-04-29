Swindon shooting: Further arrest after boy shot in head
- Published
Police have made a further arrest after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and left with life-changing injuries.
It happened in the Penhill area of Swindon at about 00:30 BST on Monday.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody, Wiltshire Police said.
A 40-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail.
The victim remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Supt Phil Staynings said: "This incident will undoubtedly have caused concern.
"We continue to work closely with the community to identify those responsible for this concerning crime.
"There is no place for these criminals in society and with the support of the public we must remove lethal weapons from the streets."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to:bristol@bbc.co.uk