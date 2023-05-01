Wiltshire Council urges Bath leaders to reconsider lorry ban
A county council is urging politicians in a neighbouring city to rethink its lorry ban.
Wiltshire Council leaders say traffic has increased by at least 20% as a result of decisions to clean up Bath's air and protect an ageing bridge.
In 2021, Bath and North East Somerset Council brought in the clean air zone (CAZ) to reduce pollution in the city.
A ban on lorries is now in place and it is claimed that more lorries are being pushed through Westbury instead.
The Cleveland Bridge, originally built for pedestrians and horse-drawn carriages, was carrying more than 17,000 vehicles a day - including HGVs.
An 18-tonne weight limit was put in place last year after "significant" corrosion was found.
Richard Clewer, Conservative council leader, said evidence collected by Wiltshire Council showed that the number of lorries driving through Westbury had increased by at least 20% since the bridge was closed to heavy traffic.
"We're seeing lorries rumbling within a metre of people's front doors in Westbury," Mr Clewer added.
"We have got empirical data that says 200 more lorries a day are coming through."
All parties in Bath and North East Somerset Council support keeping the ban in place.
