Elderly man knocked unconscious in Salisbury attack
- Published
A 73-year-old man was knocked unconscious in an "unprovoked attack" over the weekend.
The incident happened in Winchester Street in Salisbury, just after 19:00 BST on Saturday.
The man was found in the middle of the road, having been pushed to the ground from behind.
DC Sue Ellway said the victim was pushed with "such force" he lost consciousness and had cuts to his face, head and hands.
Wiltshire Police have released images of a man they would like to talk to who they believe may be able to help with enquiries.
DC Sue Ellway added: "We believe this to have been an unprovoked attack.
"We would like to thank several people who stopped to help the victim, including a female wheelchair user."