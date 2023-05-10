Redemption for Swindon strongman after career-ending injury
- Published
Laurence Shahlaei was once Europe's Strongest Man but his success was cut short by a career-ending injury. He went on to suffer from depression and rose to 170kg (26st 10lbs) in weight.
This is the story of how he found redemption.
"I was in a bit of a bad place in 2020.
"Stuck on the sofa, new baby, my wife was doing everything for me, and I just felt a bit useless.
"I got depressed and ballooned up to 170kg (26st 10lbs)."
A year earlier, the engaging and affable giant from Swindon ruptured his Achilles' tendon at the World's Strongest Man competition in 2019.
It was meant to be his last entry, after making it through to the finals five times in his career, but that was not how it was supposed to end.
Fast-forward to 2023, and not only has he lost around 45kg (100lbs), started eating more healthily and become a successful YouTuber, but he coached 27-year-old Mitchell Hooper to win the World's Strongest Man title in 2023.
Speaking about his journey, "Big Loz", as he is sometimes known, told BBC West: "It was pretty bad - and I've looked back at pictures and I don't remember looking like that.
"I might be smiling but inside I was severely depressed with both my mental and physical health, and would struggle to walk short distances."
"It was tough because as a professional athlete you see yourself in a certain way.
"I was big and strong and it was what I did, and I had to mentally change that image of myself and understand I couldn't be as strong again, and that was actually okay."
He added: "I had to understand (Strongman) was just one part of my life and it was time to move on - focusing on fitness, being around for my children."
Laurence hired a nutritionist, got back in the gym and decided to focus on becoming a coach for other strongmen and strongwomen.
Since his personal low in 2020, he has worked to gain a reputation as one of the most successful trainers in the sport.
"Last week, a guy I train called Mitch Hooper became the World's Strongest Man, which is a nice addition to the resumé," he said.
"I trained a World's Strongest Disabled Man winner, the second place Strongest Woman, and countless champions in other countries.
"Mitch winning Strongest Man is just the icing on the cake."
Laurence has also established his YouTube channel, Big Loz Official, as one of the top content sources for strongman fans, with more than 130,000 subscribers.
He has enlisted his wife, Liz, as his co-host, and the pair have become popular figures in the sport - commentating on events and talking all things strongman.
"We get about one to two million views a month on there, and it keeps me busy and out of trouble".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk