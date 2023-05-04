Trowbridge foodbank hosts Coronation lunch
- Published
A foodbank in Trowbridge has laid on a coronation lunch fit for a king.
Quiche and dauphinoise potatoes baked by the team was followed by Eton mess and cheesecake.
The Storehouse began supporting a dozen rough sleepers 13 years ago and now supports 20 rough sleepers with a weekly average of 150 people using the foodbank.
Jill Neighbour from the Storehouse said the lunch was to ensure "nobody has to miss out" on the coronation party.
Trowbridge Town Crier, Trevor Heeks, began the event with a cry for King and country.
Mr Heeks remembers gathering around a 9" (about 23cm) television in 1953 at just seven years old to watch the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.
He said: "We finished up with about 16 people gathered around the small dining room watching the coronation.
"It was wonderful."
Mrs Neighbour, project manager at the Storehouse, said: "The team have worked exceptionally hard.
"You put in all this time and effort and then people actually come - makes my day, it's gorgeous.
For some of those who use the Storehouse it is as much about the sense of community as it is the food on offer.
The team run a community lunch each week but were determined to make this one special.
Mrs Neighbour said: "We've got a gold crown for every single person to wear.
"We just wanted to create a real party atmosphere so people can come in and celebrate and nobody has to miss out."
The Mayor of Trowbridge, Graham Hill, was also in attendance to support the Storehouse which is one of the mayor's charities.
Mayor Hill said: "This is what it's all about.
"It's not about glitz and glamour and coaches it's about people coming together."