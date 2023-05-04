Wiltshire: Man charged with murder after baby daughter's death
A man has been charged with murder following the death of his baby daughter.
Three-month-old Miyah Warnock was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital on 20 September 2021 and died on 19 October of that year, Wiltshire Police said.
Samuel Warnock, 28, formerly of Cornfield Road in Devizes, Wiltshire, was arrested on Wednesday.
He was charged with murder on Thursday and was due to appear before Salisbury Magistrates' Court.
