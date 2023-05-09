Man from Devizes convicted of manslaughter over fatal punch

Wayne Sheppard, from Devizes, in Wiltshire,Wiltshire Police
Wayne Sheppard suffered a severe brain injury after being punched
By Nathan Heath
BBC News

A man who threw a punch that led to a fatal brain injury has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Darren Fell assaulted 44-year-old Wayne Sheppard after a short verbal exchange in New Park Street, Devizes, Wiltshire on 2 July 2022.

Mr Sheppard, also from Devizes, fell, hitting his head on the ground. He died six days later in hospital.

His parents Sandy and Pete described him as a "happy-go-lucky man who had a kind nature and would help anyone out".

Fell, 40, of Hewitt Court, Devizes, was found guilty on Thursday following a trial at Winchester Crown Court and will face sentencing on 31 July.

On the day of the assault, paramedics were called to reports that a man, later identified as Mr Sheppard, had sustained a head injury.

Further tests in hospital showed Mr Sheppard's severe post-traumatic brain injury was likely to have been a result of an assault, so officers started an investigation.

Wiltshire Police
Mr Sheppard was described as a "happy-go-lucky man who had a kind nature"

Inquiries found Mr Sheppard had been punched by another man, quickly identified as Fell.

Fell was arrested and charged with GBH.

Det Ch Insp Phil Walker said: "During the trial, it was found that Mr Sheppard presented no danger to anyone and Fell was not acting in self-defence.

"He has shown no remorse for his actions.

"This incident was a huge shock to the local close-knit community of Devizes, of which Mr Sheppard was a popular member.

"He was a well-liked and well-known man and I know news of his death was extremely upsetting for all who knew him."

In a tribute released at the time of his death, Mr Sheppard's family described him as "a happy-go-lucky man who had a kind nature."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.