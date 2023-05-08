Band of Brothers dig in Wiltshire helps veterans recovery
Members of the hit British archaeology show Time Team have joined military veterans for a "Band of Brothers" dig.
They have been working at a site in Aldbourne, Wiltshire, which is linked to the United States Army's most famous World War Two regiment.
One of the aims of the dig is to assist the recovery of military personnel.
Time Team creator Tim Taylor said: "I've always believed in archaeology's qualities for promoting good wellbeing. I can't wait to see what we discover."
As the 80th anniversary of D-Day approaches in 2024, the Time Team members visited the village that was once home to Easy Company of the US 101st Airborne Division - also known as the Band of Brothers.
The soldiers were stationed in the village in 1943, before engaging in pivotal actions of World War Two - including Operation Overlord, Operation Market Garden and the Ardennes Offensive.
The dig is being led by Operation Nightingale - a Ministry of Defence initiative that uses archaeology to support the recovery of servicemen and women returning from conflict.
Archaeologist and co-founder of Operation Nightingale Richard Osgood MBE said: "The one thing they all talk about is friendship and building friendships.
"I'm really happy on this one, that we are meeting old friends from Time Team and making new friends between British and American guys that have undergone very similar experiences in operational theatres in Afghanistan and Iraq, and they also understand what these men went through in 1944 when they dropped in on D-Day."
"The brilliant thing is that we have veterans from Britain and America working side by side... to try and find out about the military forebearers just before D-Day."
The dig hopes to find any traces of the military presence in Aldborne's fields - British and American - and any evidence of Easy Company.
John Gater, who has been a member of Time Team for 30 years, said: "This site is different to what we normally deal with, because it is more recent history and you can feel much closer to the people that were here.
"The hope is that we can show the encampment extended more than appears on the maps."
Time Team previously joined the veterans from Operation Nightingale in 2012 at Figheldean, Wiltshire, where they came face to face with ancient warriors.
Mr Gater said: "When we first shared a project 10 years ago, it was amazing, it was eye opening.
"To meet so many people who had been through so many traumas, and who were genuinely interested in archaeology."
Across 20 series, Time Team has investigated more than 220 sites, including iconic landmarks such as Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Westminster Abbey.
While Time Team is no longer regularly broadcast on television it is online after fans crowdfunded to bring it back to life with new episodes on YouTube.
The full story of the Band of Brothers dig will be brought together in a Time Team special documentary hosted by Sir Tony Robinson, airing at a later date.
