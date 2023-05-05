Woman seriously hurt in two-vehicle A342 Wiltshire crash

A342 near WilsfordGoogle
The incident happened on the A342 near Wilsford

A woman has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash.

Police attended the scene on the A342 near Wilsford, Wiltshire, at about 15:30 BST on Thursday.

The seriously hurt woman - a driver of one of the vehicles in her 60s - was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains.

Wiltshire Police said there were no arrests made at the scene.

