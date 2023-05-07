In pictures: Coronation celebrations in the West Country
- Published
Despite heavy rain, people across the West Country came together to witness the Coronation of King Charles III.
People in Tidworth gathered under umbrellas, tents and gazebos at a free event organised by Tidworth Town Council.
In Mary Hill in Gloucestershire, people came together for a Coronation breakfast.
In Cinderford there was an unusual tribute as a pack of King Charles spaniels paraded through the town.
Sue Hughes organised a street party in Glebe Road, Royal Wootton Basset, with a driveway cinema where 80 guests gathered to watch the Coronation.
The Glebe Road street party celebrated with a special mango tiramisu, named the "mangomisu".
Eli, Jasper and Reuben had their drawings of the King shown on Friday's Blue Peter programme.
In the Forest of Dean they crowned a Coronation Chicken named Buffy.
In Tidworth, people braved the heavy rain to watch the Coronation on the big screen.
Salisbury prepared to welcome people for a Coronation celebration in the rain.
Army Cadets from the Greater Bristol area gathered outside Buckingham Palace.
Overnight they stayed at Cadet Training Centre Frinley Park before travelling up to Wellington Barracks early on Saturday then they made their way to Admitalty Arch to watch the main parade.
.