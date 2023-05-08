Salisbury: Local groups showcased at King's Big Help Out
Local groups and charities were showcased in Salisbury as part of the King's The Big Help Out.
The Festival of Giving and Volunteering was organised by Salisbury Town Council with support from the charity Wessex Community Action.
The city's foodbanks came together to collect donations of food to help with the increase in demand on their services.
Salisbury Foodbank is reporting 150-200 people through their doors each week.
This weekend's coronation events had the theme of service running throughout.
At last night's coronation concert Prince William thanked those who serve in the Armed Forces, in wards, classrooms and in community groups.
The King's The Big Help out aims to use the coronation as a springboard, encouraging people to come forward and volunteer with local groups.
The city's Foodie Forum, includes the Salisbury Pantry, Salisbury Foodbank and Bemerton Community Fridge.
The groups alongside Salisbury Cancer Support showcased their work encouraging people to volunteer either with time or donations of food.
Salisbury Foodbank's manager Marie Stevenson, who runs the facility with 100 volunteers, said: "I'm overwhelmed by the community support.
"More people than I expected have ventured out, it's going really well.
"Our demand in 2023 has reached an all-time peak, on a weekly basis we're seeing 150 almost 200 people on some weeks.
"Our food donations are low at this time of year and our demand is high - it's a perfect storm."
Mayor of Salisbury, Tom Corbin, said: "There's never been a greater demand on foodbanks.
"The need for people to donate food is greater than ever."
Archaeologist and deputy Lord Lieutenant of Salisbury, Phil Harding, said he was considering volunteering with a local group.
"I think I might be tempted.
"This is an amazing opportunity to promote volunteering in the community.
"You don't need to give weeks and weeks of your time just get that stimulus to say hey I could do that and it would help people.
"I think an occasion like this might help spur people on."
