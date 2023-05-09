Man arrested after drivers pulled over in Wiltshire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer after a number of vehicles were pulled over around Wiltshire.
Drivers were signalled to pull over by a person driving a Ford Fiesta.
Wiltshire Police described the alleged offending as "concerning" and posted an image of the suspect's vehicle on its social media accounts.
The force urged anyone who may have been pulled over by such a car in recent days to get in contact.
