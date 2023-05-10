Somerset man killed in A3098 crash was to marry in June
A man who died in a head-on crash was due to get married in June.
Warwick Bayman, 63, died after his Ford Mondeo collided with a BMW on the A3098 between Chapmanslade and Westbury in Wiltshire on 11 April.
He was declared dead at the scene. The driver and a passenger of the BMW sustained serious injuries.
Mr Bayman's family said the former pilot was living in Somerset and was planning to get married in Cyprus.
They said he had lived around Frome for much of his life and was educated in the county.
He trained as a pilot and became an instructor at Compton Abbas near Shaftesbury before working as a commercial pilot, firstly in Cornwall and then in the Channel Islands, flying Trislanders.
"After retiring as a commercial pilot a number of years ago he moved back to Frome.
"On his return to Frome whilst at Homebase he met and fell in love with Tracy Imboden," Mr Bayman's family said.
Mr Bayman's funeral will take place at St Margaret's Church in Corsley on Monday at 13:00 BST.
