British Motocross Championships: Spectator hit and killed by bike
A spectator has been hit and killed by a bike at the British Motocross Championships.
The victim, a man in his 50s, died when a rider was thrown off during a jump and the bike left the track.
The weekend racing event at Foxhill near Swindon was abandoned on Sunday after the crash at about 14:50 BST.
Wiltshire Police said a second spectator, a man in his 60s, also suffered a serious injury and was taken to hospital.
In a statement on its website, the series promoter said: "RHL Activities are saddened to announce that this weekend's meeting at Foxhill in Wiltshire has been cancelled.
"At this moment in time we ask that everyone bears with us and any further updates will be made if required."
