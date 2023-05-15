LGBTQ+ Salisbury Pride festival cancelled due to lack of funds
An LGBTQ+ festival held last year for the seventh time will not take place this year due to a lack of funds.
Salisbury Pride 2023 has been cancelled after the Wiltshire city's pride venue Progress Cafe Bar closed down in February.
The bar, which was on a short term licence, was a funding stream for the festival.
Festival director Caroline Corbin said organisers would "pause everything" and "re-group" ready for 2024.
She told BBC Radio Wiltshire the cancellation was down to a lack of grants over the last two years and the closure of the Progress Café Bar, which "all went horribly wrong."
Ms Corbin said: "If we had a nice cast of volunteers, or better still, nice people who could give donations, then we could re-consider."
She said organisers would take the time off to "revitalise" and that the celebration in 2024 "will be better."
