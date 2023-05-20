Bath woman walking 320 miles for prostate cancer charity
A woman is walking 320-miles (515km) to raise money for charity after the death of her husband.
Susan Saker, from Bath, is walking part of the Southwest Coastal Path to fundraise for Prostate Cancer UK.
Her six-week journey began in Minehead on 17 April and is due to end in Falmouth on 29 May.
Ms Saker said: "I feel alive again; I've found things in myself I haven't recognised because of my grief."
The 69-year-old keen walker, who is in the penultimate week of her challenge, had always aspired to walk the coastal route.
It wasn't until she lost her husband, Richard, to prostate cancer in May 2022, when she began planning the pilgrimage.
She said when they discussed the idea two days before his passing, he called her "crazy".
Shortly after Mr Saker passed away, Ms Saker joined a walking group set up by Dorothy House Hospice Care.
"Walking in groups for the bereaved is fantastic.
"I must admit, I'm not really a group person, but I found it really reassuring", she said.
Since embarking on the journey, Ms Saker has raised more than £4,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.
When she began her challenge in April, she said she found it difficult as it "highlighted what being alone meant".
She said she particularly struggled with feelings of loneliness whilst being surrounded by couples in restaurants.
"To lose your best mate, your lover.,. it floors you.
"I don't think I've ever gone through anything as hard in my life", she added.
Despite her struggles throughout the trip - including bad weather conditions, steep pathways and her own emotions - Ms Saker said she had felt the benefits of the "cathartic" experience.
She said: "It's amazing how we can dig deep in ourselves and see how strong we are.
"There were times last year when I did not want to get up."
Ms Saker credited Dorothy House Hospice Care for supporting her through her grief.
In line with National Walking Month, the charity is encouraging people experiencing bereavement to consider joining one of its "Walking Through Grief" groups.
The charity is promoting the initiative as it allows people to connect with others, whilst enjoying the therapeutic benefits of exercise in a safe and supportive environment.
Anybody who has experienced loss can join one of the groups, regardless of their fitness level.
The walks are gentle and designed to promote physical and emotional wellbeing.
Ms Saker's challenge is due to end on the first anniversary of her husband's death.
She said: "I've been challenged emotionally and physically, but now I'm at the end, I can't fathom my feelings.
"But I can honestly say now I feel like I've walked some way out of my grief from last year.
"I'm walking into a new year."
