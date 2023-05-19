Ukraine: Swindon field hospital bus project almost complete
A project to convert a bus into an emergency field hospital to be used in the Russia-Ukraine war has almost been completed.
Its seats have been replaced with three hospital beds, and the vehicle's been fitted with water and power.
Swindon's Bus Company gave the vehicle to the Swindon Humanitarian Aid Partnership (SHAP) - which was formed to help those in the war-torn country.
Mike Bowden, SHAP's chair said the bus will go to Ukraine later this month.
The vehicle previously travelled more than 500,000 miles (804,672km) carrying passengers in Dorset and Wiltshire.
Mr Bowden said the whole of the bus has been rewired with fusing so no one can hurt themselves.
"It looks a bit hospitally. Is it perfect? Of course it's not, but will people's lives be improved and possibly saved in here? Yes."
Natalia, who works for the bus company, has a husband and two sons fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war.
She said everyone out there will be grateful for the help.
'Close to our hearts'
"It will be very good for them. I think it's very needed," she said.
Andrew Wickham, managing director of Swindon's Bus Company, said many of his employees are from Ukraine.
"This is very close to a lot of our employees' hearts," he said.
"I think everybody is very proud to say that they're able top do something to help the efforts out there."
