Roof collapse fears prompt new plan for Salisbury City Hall
The roof of Salisbury's City Hall may be at risk of collapse if it reopens as a music venue, a council has said.
The building, which had been south Wiltshire's largest concert venue and a Covid-19 vaccine hub, closed last year.
Wiltshire Council wants to bring it back into use, but after assessing the scale of repairs, is now considering a total redevelopment of the site.
Council leader Richard Clewer said they are "determined" to bring a first-class entertainment venue to the city.
The concert venue is more than 60-years-old and has not been used for shows since before Covid.
"I am told that if you start playing loud music in there the vibrations could quite literally bring the roof crashing down," Mr Clewer said.
The council is now looking at a more ambitious project than simply renovating the existing building, but it is likely to leave Salisbury without its City Hall venue for years longer than the 18 months originally predicted.
The total cost of repair is expected to exceed £2m, with Salisbury's nearby ageing library also needing another £1m to bring it up to standard.
The council, which owns both buildings, is looking at ways of funding a total redevelopment to bring not just a music and events venue, but also a new city library and art gallery within the site.
"These plans are at a very early stage, but we are determined to bring a first-class entertainment venue to the city by reopening City Hall and delivering our commitment to a cultural quarter", Mr Clewer said.
In its heyday, City Hall played host to acts including The Beatles, The Who and Led Zeppelin.
Wiltshire Council eventually wants an events operator to take over its management, if and when it finalises a reopening plan.
