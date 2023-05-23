School Prom: Students get free limos offer in Swindon
A funeral director is offering free use of its limousines to school students unable to afford one for their prom.
The family-run Hillier Funeral Services in Swindon advertised on social media to anyone "feeling the pinch".
General manager Rebecca Hiller said she "wanted to ease some of the financial pressure on parents".
Since sharing the post, she has been inundated with requests from families needing a car.
Ms Hillier told BBC Radio Wiltshire the idea came from her own drivers, who had asked whether they could borrow cars for their teenagers.
In the first few days after the posting on social media, 22 limos were booked out over the two weeks of proms in summer.
Families are making donations to charity in lieu of a hire fee and there have already been donations to Wiltshire Air Ambulance, Step Swindon and The Great Western Hospital.
'Help struggling families'
Rebecca said "she would see how it went, but hoped to do it again next year."
After spotting the social media post fellow funeral director Jeffrey Browning, from A. E. Smith & Son, decided to follow suit.
Mr Browning said he wanted to "pledge their help to the parents and children of Swindon".
"If we can help families who are struggling at the moment, that's what we will do," he said.
A. E. Smith & Son still have availability to help families in Swindon and are asking anyone who needs a car to contact them on Facebook.
