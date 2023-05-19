Ukrainian refugees in Nailsea keeping cultural traditions alive
Women who fled the war in Ukraine say they are keeping an age-old tradition alive adding it is "the very identity the enemy is trying to wipe out".
Thursday was Vyshyvanka day, when traditional embroidered clothes dating back over hundreds of years are worn.
With the ongoing war, the preservation of Ukrainian history has become a heartfelt mission, refugees living in North Somerset said.
"It is not just a needle and thread," said Olya, "It's about our identity."
A traditional belief in Ukraine says the design of the colourful outfits can be used as a talisman to protect the wearer and also tell a story.
Some of those who have had to leave their country are now hoping to keep the tradition alive by sharing the intricate embroidery at an event in Nailsea on Friday.
Many of the garments were saved by the women when they were forced to flee their homes.
Liubov came to North Somerset after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in early 2022.
Her husband is fighting on the front line and her 20-year-old son is in the special forces.
"My husband and very young son are serving in the Ukrainian army," she explained.
"I am here safe in the UK and this is my way of standing guard against the aggressor."
Olya has lived in Nailsea for 25 years and organised the Vyshyvanka event in the town.
She said: "It's a multi-faceted form of art and part of our culture.
"It's the very identity that the enemy is trying to wipe out."
Inna added: "Especially before the war, nobody knows nothing about us.
"Mostly people think 'Ukraine, that's' part of Russia', but we are not Russian, we have a different culture and it is important for us to show our culture to all the world."
The intricate embroidery is now being revived by Ukrainian designers to keep the tradition alive.
Examples of 100 year old Vyshyvankas will go on display at Holy Trinity Church this weekend alongside contemporary hand-embroidered garments depicting historical moments in Ukrainian history.
