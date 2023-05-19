Fake police officer warning after Swindon police station break-in
- Published
People have been warned of being approached by fake police officers after uniform, handcuffs and helmets were stolen.
Assistant chief constable Deb Smith said there was a "genuine risk" someone could impersonate an officer after the break-in at Swindon West Police Point.
Three people have been arrested but the equipment is still missing.
Anyone unsure they are dealing with a genuine police officer is urged to call 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Ms Smith said: "You can ask that officer to use our identification process through their police radio or to call our contact centre, where someone will confirm if that person is a police officer."
The force declared a critical incident after the break-in on Sunday and referred itself to the Information Commissioner's Office and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary, two of whom have been released on bail pending further inquiries while the third has been released under investigation.
Ms Smith said the building was empty when it was burgled in the early hours of Sunday.
She said there was a number of ways that the perpetrators could have gained access but they have ruled out the unlawful use of "a police warrant card to gain entry."
Police said none of the stolen equipment, which included two police hats, two protective body armour vests, an extendable police baton, two sets of handcuffs and two body worn video cameras, has been located.
The force is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the burglary or seen any of the stolen items to contact investigators.
