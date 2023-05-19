Swindon student, 18, denies sharing terrorism documents online
A student has pleaded not guilty to having and sharing terrorism documents, including ones with instructions for making stun guns and smoke grenades.
Malakai Wheeler, of Stamford Close, Swindon, denied six charges at Winchester Crown Court.
He denied possessing copies of the "Terrorist Handbook", the "Anarchist's Handbook" and a document called "Homemade Detonators".
The 18-year-old has been released on conditional bail.
Appearing in court earlier, he denied sharing in a chatroom 92 documents and 35 images as well as two other charges of sharing instructions for the use of items that could be used to perform acts of terrorism, including smoke grenades.
Judge Jane Miller KC adjourned the case for a trial, which is set to start on September 4.
